Yechury re-elected as CPM General Secretary

[India], Apr 22 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury has been re-elected the party's General Secretary for a second term.

The CPM's 95-member central committee unanimously approved the decision at the 22nd party Congress, here.

Yechury succeeded Prakash Karat to become fifth General Secretary of CPM at the party's 21st party Congress in Visakhapatnam, on 19 April 2015.

The central committee includes Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, among others. (ANI)