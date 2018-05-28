Yeddyurappa demands Kumaraswamy's apology for 'indebted to Congress' remark

[India], May 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yeddyurappa on Monday demanded an apology from Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy for his 'at mercy of Congress' remark saying 'he is dependent on the Congress party and cannot do anything without its permission.'

"Kumaraswamy must apologise for his statement. I want to remind him that he took oath as the Chief Minister to serve the people of Karnataka not Congress party..He cannot work as the chief minister of Congress party. It is clear that Kumaraswamy is at the mercy of Congress," Yeddyurappa said,

Kumaraswamy courted a controversy by saying that he was indebted to the Congress and not the people of Karnataka. He also said that he is dependent on the Congress party and cannot do anything without its permission. "I am at the mercy of the Congress party. I am responsible for the development of the state that is different. I have to do my job as a Chief Minister," Kumaraswamy told the media. Earlier on Sunday, Kumaraswamy said he had asked for a clear mandate from the people but was now indebted to the Congress leaders. "It is not my independent government. I asked the people of Karnataka for a clear mandate to do their bidding. But now, I am here indebted to the Congress leaders. I am not here because of mandate from state's 6 crore population," Kumaraswamy said. On May 23, Kumaraswamy of Janata Dal (Secular) was sworn-in as the 24th chief minister of Karnataka, marking the beginning of the JD(S)-Congress alliance in the state. (ANI)