Yeddyurappa gives a nod to bring dissident leaders to BJP

[India], June 30 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa gave consent to the party workers to help the dissident leaders of the oppositions to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Yeddyurappa on Friday at the party's first executive committee meeting after the 2018 assembly elections, asked the workers to reach out to the leaders of other parties, who believe in BJP ideology.

"If the party workers feel that any leader from any party believes in the BJP ideology and wants to shift to BJP, then I advise you to approach them, even go to their homes if necessary, to help them join the party," Yeddyurappa said.

In the recently held Karnataka assembly polls, voters delivered a hung assembly with 37 for the Janata Dal (Secular), 78 for the Congress and 104 for the BJP. Karnataka Assembly comprises 224 seats. The JD(S) and Congress forged a post-alliance to form a government under the leadership of HD Kumaraswamy. The BJP, which fell seven less than the 111-halfway mark for a majority, at that time claimed, many Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S) leader wanted to join the former. While the Congress-JD(S) coalition accused the BJP of 'horse-trading'. On May 23, Kumaraswamy of Janata Dal (Secular) was sworn-in as the 24th chief minister of Karnataka, marking the beginning of the JD(S)-Congress alliance in the state. (ANI)