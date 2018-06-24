Yeddyurappa suggests renaming of B'luru Haj House after Abdul Kalam

[India], Jun 24 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa suggested that Haj House in Bengaluru be renamed after former president Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.

This came two days after Karnataka minister Zameer Ahmed Khan proposed the renaming of Haj House as Tipu Sultan Haj Ghar.

In an interview to ANI, Yeddyurappa said "I will tell you one thing. Let him name it after Abdul Kalam Ji."

On Friday, Khan had said that there was a demand from the public and Ulemas to re-name the Haj House as Tipu Sultan Haj Ghar.

"Even during Siddaramaiah's government, there was a demand from public and Ulemas to rename Haj House as Tipu Sultan Haj Ghar. I will discuss this with Chief Minister [H.D. Kumaraswamy], Deputy Chief Minister [G. Parameshwara] and Yeddyurappa," he said. (ANI)