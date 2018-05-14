Yeddyurappa takes on Siddaramaiah for offering CM seat to Dalit

[India], May 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) chief ministerial candidate for Karnataka, B.S. Yeddyurappa on Monday took a jibe at incumbent Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, questioning as to why didn't he say about giving up Chief Minister seat for a Dalit 10 or 15 days before the assembly elections.

"Why didn't he (Siddaramiah) say the same thing (about giving up CM seat for a Dalit) 10 or 15 days before," Yeddyurappa asked.

"He knows that he is going to lose the battle. We are going to form the government, we will go to Delhi to meet PM tomorrow," he added.

Yesterday, Siddaramaiah had said that he was willing to vacate his chief ministerial post for a Dalit. "I am ready to sacrifice Chief Minister's post for a Dalit," he was quoted as saying by a TV channel. Ruling Congress, BJP, and Janata Dal (Secular) mainly fought high-profile Karnataka elections, voting for which took place on May 12. Out of 225-Karnataka Assembly segments, 222 went to the polls. Elections in Bengaluru's constituencies - Jayanagar and Rajarajeshwari Nagar - were postponed. A party or an alliance needs 113-seats to form the government. The votes will be counted on Tuesday. (ANI)