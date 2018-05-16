Yeddyurappa to take oath as Karnataka CM: Tweets BJP

[India], May 16 (ANI): The Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday took to Twitter saying that party chief ministerial candidate, BS Yeddyurappa will take oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Thursday morning at Raj Bhavan.

"The moment that crores of Kannadigas are awaiting is here. Sri @BSYBJP will take oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka tomorrow morning at 9.00 AM at Raj Bhavan. The movement to build our Suvarna Karnataka has started. #CMBSY," the BJP tweeted.

Meanwhile, Human Resources Development Minister and BJP Karnataka in-charge Prakash Javadekar had shown victory symbol to media on being asked if Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala has sent a letter inviting BJP to form government. Results of the Karnataka Assembly polls announced on Tuesday evening showed that the BJP won 104 seats, emerging as the single largest party, while the Congress and JD(S) bagged 78 and 37 seats, respectively. As the results of the poll in the state have left Karnataka with a hung assembly, the final decision will be taken by Governor Vala. Soon after, the Congress announced that it would support the JD(S), taking their total seat share to 117, thus resulting in a fractured mandate. (ANI)