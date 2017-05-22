Yeddyurappa under fire for eating 'hotel food' at Dalit's house

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Mon, May 22, 2017 11:00 hrs

[India], May 22 (ANI): State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief B.S. Yedyyurappa is once against amidst a brewing controversy over claims of promoting untouchability, as he had a meal at a Dalit's home that was allegedly prepared and brought to him from a nearby hotel.

During his visit to Tumakuru district on Friday, the former chief minister who was accompanied by other party members visited the residence of a Dalit family where he allegedly ate 'idlis' from a nearby hotel and not the food prepared by the family.

Claiming his act would spark off negativity in the community, a young man from the family lodged a complaint with the police.

Dismissing claims of disrespecting the family, a BJP spokesperson painted the allegations as a political move, adding that those who raised the issue must immediately apologise to the family.

Yeddyurappa received flak over a similar situation earlier in Tumakuru where he was photographed eating "tatte idli" at a Dalit's house at Gubbi. (ANI)



