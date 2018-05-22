Yeddyurappa vows to stage a comeback

Bengaluru: Coming to grips with the loss inthe numbers game in government formation, Bharatiya Janata Party Karnataka chief B S Yeddyurappa vowed to stage a comeback.

He told party workers in an emotional message that their efforts would not go in vain.

Yeddyurappa, who bowed out of as chief minister in less than three days after being sworn in on May 17, lamented that 'democracy has been axed'.

The BJP as the single largest party, which got the people's mandate, was thrown out of power, he said in a Facebook post.

The Congress was reduced to 78 seats from 122 in the previous assembly and Janata Dal-Secular with 37 seats too lost three seats as compared to the last assembly, he said. 'Having won the maximum seats, it was a responsibility bestowed upon us by our voters to form the government. However it is now known to the world why we failed. The two parties,which were rejected by the people, conspired against us,' said Yeddyurappa in his post. The BJP state chief said he has not lost his morale. He recalled how he stood up for the cause of farmers who were committing suicide in huge numbers due to inability to repay farm loans. Yeddyurappa said, 'We don't have power, yet we have the determination to fight for the farmers' cause. The objective of my government was to enable them to proudly say 'I am a farmer'.' he said the party's resolve remained the same and it could continue to fight for the farmers' cause by sitting in the Opposition. Recalling his past hardships, he said he rose from a clerk to a leader due to the love of his supporters. 'You have toiled hard for the party, left your family for months on my call for 'ParivartanaYatre'. I will not let your efforts go down the drain. Don't lose heart. Your strength is my strength,' he said. He asked his workers to stay calm for a while, for he would soon return with more strength, more courage and more abilities.