Yeddyurappa's letter to K'taka Governor will seal his fate: Chidambaram

[India], May 17 (ANI): With the stage set for the swearing-in ceremony of B.S. Yeddyurappa, former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram opined that the former's letter to Karnataka Governor Vajubhai R. Vala will "seal his fate".

"Mr Yedyurappa's letter to the Governor will seal his fate. There is no mention of a number bigger than 104. The Governor's invitation does not mention any number at all!" he tweeted on Thursday.

Chidambaram's statement comes after the Governor on Wednesday invited Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party leader, Yeddyurappa, to form the government, as the saffron party has emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats, despite being short of the halfway mark of 112 by seven MLAs.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, the Supreme Court in its hearing decided not to put a stay on the swearing-in ceremony of Yeddyurappa, in response to a petition filed by the Congress Party challenging Vala's decision. However, the top court did not dismiss the petition filed by the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular), and scheduled a hearing in the matter for Friday at 10:30 am. To this, Chidambaram tweeted, "I salute the Supreme Court. If I were Mr Yeddyurappa, I will not take oath until the hearing at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, 18th May." On a related note, Yeddyurappa is all set to take oath as the 23rd chief minister of Karnataka shortly at Raj Bhavan. (ANI)