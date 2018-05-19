Yeddyurappa's resignation is victory of law and constitution: Congress

[India], May 19 (ANI): The Congress on Saturday said the resignation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yeddyurappa from the post of Karnataka Chief Minister is the victory of the rule of law and constitution.

Shortly after Yeddyurappa stepped down as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "It's the victory (BSY's resignation) of the rule of law and constitution. We would like to congratulate the MLAs of Congress and JD(S) and the independents, including one BSP candidate, who resisted arm-twisting tactics by the central government. Some of our legislatures were kidnapped. They were under the illegal custody of the BJP."

The Congress leader further said, "Our MLAs have recordings wherein the BJP leaders, including BS Yeddyurappa, approached them and tried to lure them with money and positions. But our MLAs rejected all those offers." The Congress and the JDS leaders celebrated after Yeddyurappa announced his resignation as chief minister of Karnataka, on the day of the Supreme Court-ordered floor test. B.S. Yeddyurappa resigned before going in for the floor test in the Vidhan Soudha here on Saturday. (ANI)