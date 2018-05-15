Yedyurappa asserts confidence of becoming K'taka CM

[India], May 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa on Tuesday asserted that tomorrow he is going to be elected as the party leader.

He also added that all the MLAs from the BJP will meet Governor to request him to allow the party to form a government in the state.

"Tomorrow at 10:30 am in BJP legislative party meeting, I am going to be elected as party leader. After that, all MLAs are going to meet the Governor to request him to allow BJP to form govt. Now the ball is in the court of the Governor. We will do as he decides," he said.

As counting for Karnataka Assembly polls has ended, the BJP won 104 seats, emerging as the single largest party. The Congress party stood on the second position with 78 seats, while former prime minister H. D. Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) party managed to bag 37 seats. Apart from this, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party both won one seat each. Remaining one seat went to an Independent candidate contesting from the state. Elections in Karnataka were held at 222 out of 224 seats, on May 12. A party or an alliance needs 112 seats to form the government in Karnataka. As the results of the poll in the state have left the assembly in hung, the final decision will be taken by the Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala. (ANI)