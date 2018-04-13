Yet another Ambedkar Statue vandalised in UP

[India], Apr. 13 (ANI): A statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was vandalised by unidentified miscreants on Thursday, in Jaunpur's Gajna in Uttar Pradesh.

This comes amid a statue vandalisation spree of the 'Father of the Indian Constitution' as many statues across the country have been damaged.

Last week, on April 6, an Ambedkar statue was found vandalised by in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind.

In another incident, a statue was found vandalised in Satna's Civil Lines area on the same day.

Another statue of B. R. Ambedkar was found decapitated by miscreants in Rajasthan's Achrol a day before. On April 10, an Ambedkar statue was painted saffron in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun, although it was restored to its original navy blue colour the next day. In lieu of similar incidents, administration in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun had enclosed an Ambedkar statue in a cage on April 12. The step had been taken ahead of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, and to ensure further security, the administration has deployed a policeman to guard the caged statue. The incidents of vandalism began after a statue of communist icon Vladimir Lenin was razed after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the Left front government out of power in the assembly elections in Tripura. (ANI)