Yoga belongs not only to India but to the whole world: Sushma Swaraj

[India], June 21 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday addressed a gathering on the International Day of Yoga asserting that 'Yoga belongs not merely to India, but to the whole world'.

"Yoga belongs not merely to India but to the whole world. Its inclusion as world intangible and cultural heritage by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) underlines its global significances, benefits and growing reach. While we are happily spreading the light of Yoga in the rest of the world we realize that this year we should also involve the diplomatic community in New Delhi," Swaraj said at Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra (PBK) here on the occasion of the 3rd International Day of Yoga.

Swaraj also thanked the United Nation (UN) to adopt the proposal and term it internationally. "I take this opportunity to thank the international community not only for its tremendous response but also for adopting our proposal and terming World International day of Yoga in UN on June 21. We are very happy with the support that our mission is getting from abroad in successful celebration of Yoga all over the world. The postures and Pranayama that we do in Yoga are signs to attain peace, discipline and harmony that we create with nature. We end today's Yoga's session with prayers for world peace and harmony," Swaraj added. Earlier in the day, President Pranab Mukherjee urged the people to practice yoga everyday as a fit mind and fit body is the abode of God. Inaugurating the third International Yoga Day in Rashtrapati Bhawan, the President said "Yoga is the ancient tradition of India. It is helpful in getting rid of health problems". Welcoming all participants to the mass yoga demonstration, President Mukherjee urged them to practice yoga everyday as a fit mind and fit body is the abode of God. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated International Day of Yoga in Lucknow along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Prime Minister Modi while addressing the gathering on this day in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow said that Yoga has become an integral part of every Indian household. The International Day for Yoga is celebrated annually since its inception in 2015. An International Day for Yoga was declared unanimously by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 11 December 2014. (ANI)