Yoga can make the world achieve peace: Baba Ramdev

[India] January 21 (ANI): Yoga guru Baba Ramdev said on Sunday that organising yoga sessions at a global level could make the world achieve peace.

Speaking to ANI, Baba Ramdev said, "For the prosperity and harmony of this world, there is nothing better than yoga. The sessions will take place for three days. I believe it is a very good start in itself on a global level. Yoga can make the world achieve peace."

"For the first time, yoga will be performed on the platform of the World Economic Forum. Two of our Acharyas (teachers) will be leaving for Davos today and will be conducting two sessions, one each in the morning and evening. They will also be joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi on dinner there. The international platform will witness universal health and universal peace," Baba Ramdev stated.

This is the first time sessions on yoga will be conducted at World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos. The forum is best known for its annual meeting at the end of January in Davos, a mountain resort situated in Switzerland. Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the five-day summit will be attended by Union Finance Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Minister of Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu, Rail and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. (ANI)