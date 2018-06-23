Yoga is secular, scientific and universal practice: Ramdev

Yoga Guru Ramdev on Saturday talked about the universal benefits of Yoga, and said that it is completely secular, scientific and universal as a practice.

The Yoga Guru was at London to perform Yoga at the Olympia West Hall.

When asked about his decision to take Yoga at international levels, Ramdev from the Olympia West Hall in London told ANI, "I have educated people about Yoga in India, and now I want it to spread the knowledge of Yoga to the world. If the West has given us science and technology, then we will give them Yoga."

"I think the way the world is being dominated by stress, depression, violence, and only yoga can resolve these problems. That's the reason why the world is following Yoga," he added. He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that it is because of the Prime Ministers initiative of International Yoga Day, that Yoga received such recognition worldwide. A day after International Yoga Day, Ramdev noted that yoga not only helped in curing diseases but could also help individuals attain eternal peace. "Through yoga, we can protect ourselves from diseases and ailments. But it is not just a form of exercise, it is also essential for eternal peace. World peace and harmony can be achieved through yoga," he said. The fourth International Yoga Day was celebrated with great fervour across the world on Thursday. The idea of International Day of Yoga was first proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014. (ANI)