Yoga shouldn't remain confined to June 21: Baba Ramdev

[India], June 17 (ANI): As the third edition of the International Yoga Day is all set to take place on June 21, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Saturday said that yoga should not remain confined to a particular day or a date and rather it should become a permanent thing in life.

"Yoga should not remain confined to June 21 only, it should become a permanent thing in our life," Ramdev told the media here

He further said that it was a big thing as almost two hundred nations around the world are celebrating International Yoga Day.

Earlier this month, while talking to ANI, Baba Ramdev described the importance and benefits of Yoga. "I would appeal everyone to come out and perform Yoga on the Yoga day (June 21). Modi ji will be in Lucknow and I will be in Ahmedabad. Yoga is compulsory for all professionals. Yoga gives you fitness, sharp memory and boosts your confidence. Hence, it is a very important exercise for a human being," he said. The International Yoga Day would soon commemorate its third anniversary ever since its inception on June 21, 2015. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had initially proposed the idea during his UNGA speech on September 27, 2014. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi on June 15 called on the Indian sports persons and athletes to make yoga a regular part of their routine and training. "Our athletes should also consider making yoga a regular part of their routine and training. The outstanding results will be for the whole world to see. It is an added responsibility to make yoga even more popular across the world," said Prime Minister Modi while inaugurating the synthetic track and stadium of the Usha School of Athletics located in Kozikode in Kerala through video conferencing. (ANI)