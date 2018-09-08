Yogendra Yadav detained for protesting against Salem-Chennai expressway

Tiruvannamalai (Tamil Nadu): Swaraj India party president Yogendra Yadav was detained by police in Tiruvannamalai on Saturday for protesting against the eight-lane Salem-Chennai expressway. He was taken to a nearby location along with other farmers who were protesting.

After being detained, Yadav said "I came to ask farmers if they really want to give their lands. But within minutes, we were detained. They dragged me and others as well."

Yadav said he was not allowed to visit the farmers on account of a law and order situation and "creating unrest in the area."

Farmers have been protesting against the project which would connect Chennai and Salem.