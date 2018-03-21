Yogi Adityanath announces ex-gratia for Lucknow accident victims

[India], Mar 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced compensation for the victims of the tractor-trolley accident near Budheshwar Temple in Lucknow.

While Rs 2 Lakh has been announced as compensation for the next of the kin of deceased, Rs 50,000 will be given to the seriously injured people.

The horrific incident that claimed four lives and left 48 people injured, took place after a tractor trolley fell off a bridge in Para Police Station circle.

As per reports, the casualties include women and children. Around 55 people, including 29 children and 11 women, were travelling in the tractor trolley when it fell off the bridge. (ANI)