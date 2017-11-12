Yogi Adityanath assures to make electricity available to citizens at cheaper rates

[India], November 11 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inspected Anpara Power Plant in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district and said that the state government aims to make electricity available to citizens at cheaper rates.

Speaking to media here, Adityanath said, "The inspection programme was chalked out to see the style of working and to know the problems, so that incident like one in Unchahar does not occur here."

"We have four important power production units that are running. The state government wants to make electricity available to citizens at cheaper rates. Hence, all the production units must remain functional to their full capacities," he said.

"To make UP a prosperous state and make employment available to youngsters as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, making electricity available 24 hours is necessary. The state government is making efforts to generate adequate electricity in the state and provide electricity to industries, farmers and citizens at cheaper rates along with better electricity supply," the Chief Minister said. Adityanath further added that contribution of Anpara Thermal Power Project is the highest in terms of power production in the state. He also took stock of the workings of the A, B, C and D units of the project. His visit comes days after a massive explosion in a boiler at the plant of the state-run power giant killed 26 people and left several injured. (ANI)