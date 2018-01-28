Yogi Adityanath bats for affordable technology

[India] Jan. 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday called for the need to make technique affordable.

The Chief Minister was addressing 'Start-up Master Class' at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) at Kanpur.

"We have more than 60000 gram panchayts but the difficulty is being faced in providing technique to these gram panchayats because it is costly. We have to make technique affordable," Adityanath said.

He said that it is fortunate that IIT and Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU) are in Kanpur and if these institutions come together then it would be beneficial not only for state but also for the country.

He also termed IIT Kanpur as the pride of Uttar Pradesh. Addressing the gathering of students, professors and entrepreneurs, the CM said that Master Class will help them present their ideas before investors. "Ideas that click with the investors will be worked upon. The expert guidance will also be provided to ensure that the ideas are concrete and viable," Adityanath said. The programme was conducted by IIT-Kanpur alumni association along with Entrepreneur Cell and SIDBI Innovation and Incubation Centre. (ANI)