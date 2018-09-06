Yogi Adityanath conducts aerial survey of flood-affected areas

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Basti district in the state.

Adityanath also met with flood victims in the district's Dubalia village under Ridhauli tehsil and distributed relief material. He also inspected Chandpur Kataria dam.

"Our government is prepared for any eventuality, and we will extend all help to those affected by floods. If someone dies in the calamity, aid should reach to the family of the deceased within 24 hours," the Chief Minister said.

On August 4, Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of Lakhimpur Kheri district, which was also affected by floods due to incessant rainfall in the state. Earlier, a flood-like situation also erupted in Moradabad after the water-level rose in Ramganga following heavy and continuous rainfall in Uttarakhand. The torrential rains claimed four lives in Amethi and Auraiya districts. Apart from Uttar Pradesh, the adjacent states of Delhi, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh too experienced heavy rainfall in the past several days.