Yogi Adityanath congratulates PM Modi, Amit Shah for LS feat

[India], May 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah for scripting a landmark performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

"I want to congratulate Prime Minister Modi for this victory. The BJP is touching the mark of 300 seats for the first time in the Lok Sabha election. The NDA is touching the figure of 350. I also congratulate party president Amit Shah," said Chief Minister Yogi.

The BJP is leading on over 300 seats, way ahead of the halfway mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha. Its allies including Shiv Sena and Lok Janshakti Party are doing equally well. (ANI)