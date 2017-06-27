Yogi Adityanath government completes 100 days in UP

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday completed 100 days in office and said he was committed to the welfare of the farmers and poor.

He said his government was committed to Jan Sangh ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay's ideal of "antyoday", or the rise of the poorest of the poor.

Addressing the media in Lucknow, Adityanath said that his government was following the Narendra Modi-led central government's maxim of "Sabka sath, sabka vikas" (Cooperation of all, Development for all).

PTI in an interview. "In the last 100 days, we have given the best performace and result in the interest of 22 crore people of the state," Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya toldin an interview. Summing up the highlights of the 100-day of governance, he said, "There is fear among the corrupt and the criminals as they are not getting political patronage now as in the past."