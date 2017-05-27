Yogi Adityanath inspects development projects in Varanasi

Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and inspected the undergoing developmental projects.

Directing developmental projects be completed in specified timelines and as per norms and quality standards, he said those in populated areas should be executed in such ways that neither transport and traffic is disrupted nor the established water supply or sewage pipeline are disturbed and damaged.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister visited the various development projects at Chaika Ghat Lahartara, Manduadeeh flyover, Sankuldhara and Durga Kund ponds, the bridge on the Ghat side in front of the BHU and the Shiv Prasad Gupta hospital.

He told officials to ensure timely completion of the Chaika Ghat Lahartara-Manduadeeh flyover by working on a war footing. During the inspection, it was brought to Adityanath's notice that some sewer lines and water supply lines had burst during the construction and he said there should be repaired promptly.

Telling the Bridge Corporation officials to ensure that the flyover's construction and other works met the fixed timelines, he also directed officials concerned to ensure that the digging work on the Sankuldhara pond is completed in time. He also ordered lighting at the sides of the pond.

He also inspected the beautification work done at Durgakund pond at a cost of Rs 4.30 crore, the pathway being built at a cost of Rs 18.50 crore, toilets, lighting, benches and other public utilities and asked officials to expedite work.

At the bridge being built over the Ganga outside BHU, he said the project should be completed by June 27 under all circumstances and the work force should be increased to meet the deadline. Engineers were also asked to ensure quality work.

At the hospital, ge enquired about the health of the admitted patients and also sought information from the staff about the facilities being provided.

Ever since he was sworn-in, Adityanath has been regularly monitoring the work in Varanasi and holding meetings to ensure that the city gets a makeover.