Yogi Adityanath meets rain, dust storm affected people at Agra hospital

[India], May 05 (ANI): After calling off his campaigning in the poll-bound state of Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday met rain and dust storm affected people at a hospital in Agra.

He, along with other officials, interacted with the victims here and reviewed the relief measures being taken by the district administration.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister left the campaigning in Karnataka on Friday and headed for his state to meet the victims after facing a backlash from the opposition.

Adityanath was scheduled to campaign for three days in the state for the assembly polls. He held as many as eight rallies in different parts of Karnataka on Friday before returning to Agra. This came after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took a swipe at Adityanath for not being available at a time when his state had been hit by a massive thunderstorm which claimed over 70 lives. "At least 64 people have lost their lives due to a storm in Uttar Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. I am sorry your CM is needed here in Karnataka. I am sure he will return soon and attend to his work there," Siddaramaiah tweeted. Former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav had also rapped the Chief Minister for campaigning in Karnataka. Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (ANI)