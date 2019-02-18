Yogi Adityanath reiterates India’s resolve to wipe out terrorism from the country

[India], Feb 18 (ANI): The entire nation is determined to ensure that the supreme sacrifice made by CRPF jawans does not go waste, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday.

Yogi, who visited the residence of Pulwama martyr Jaydev Singh at Chhapaiya village in the district, said: “India’s fight against terrorism will continue with full force. We are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.”

“Our fight against terrorism is a fight for all of us. I reiterate what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that we will not let the sacrifice of our beloved martyrs go waste,” Chief Minister Yogi told ANI.

Yogi also paid tribute to the martyr by garlanding his picture. Chief Minister Yogi was accompanied by senior officials of the state government. “For all those who are responsible for this atrocious attack will get a befitting reply. Very stringent punitive actions will be taken against the perpetrators of Pulwama terror attack,” he said. The state government has already announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh and a government job to one family member of each of martyred soldier from the state. Chief Minister Adityanath spent some time with the family of the martyred soldier, who is survived by his father, wife and a child. In one of the deadliest terror attacks in the recent years, as many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed on February 14 in Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, which was orchestrated by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed. (ANI)