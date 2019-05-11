Yogi Adityanath terms SP-Congress as 'supporters of terrorists'

[India], May 11 (ANI): Terming the Congress and the Samajwadi Party as "supporters of terrorists", UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the previous SP government in UP of withdrawing cases against terrorists.

"The first task, the Akhilesh-led SP government undertook, was taking back all the cases against terrorists. Cases were withdrawn against terrorists who attacked the Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya and Sankatmochna temple in Kaashi," Yogi Adityanath said while addressing a rally here on Friday.

Adityanath was seeking votes for the BJP candidate from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency and Bhojpuri film star, Ravi Kishan.

Taking on the Congress party over its manifesto promise of repealing the sedition law, UP Chief Minister said, "The Congress says that their government will repeal the sedition law. In other words, their government will support terrorists and Naxals."

Yogi also urged voters to teach a lesson to the Congress, SP, and BSP for "playing with the national security."

Commending PM Modi for striking terrorist camps inside Pakistan, Adityanath said, "Pulwama attack happened and the next day, Modiji trampled on the head of Pakistan and destroyed all terrorist camps."

"In contrast, Congress government remained silent when Pakistan chopped the head of one of our soldiers. Today when Modi starts speaking in Delhi, Pakistan PM gets worried in Islamabad," he added.

Gorakhpur will go to polls in the last phase of the general elections on May 19.

Five of the seven phases of the general election in the country have been concluded while two remaining phases are scheduled on May 12 and 19.

Counting of votes will take place on May 23. (ANI)