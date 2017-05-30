Yogi asks report from UP Min over 'beer bar' inauguration

[India], May 30 (ANI): Taking cognizance of Uttar Pradesh Minister Swati Singh inaugurating a beer bar in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the former to clarify her stand over the matter.

On May 20, Singh had inaugurated a bar named 'Be the Beer' in Gomti Nagar area.

Lucknow Range Inspector General Jai Narain Singh has also sought an explanation from IPS officer couple, Rae Bareli's Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh and Unnao Neha Pandey, for being part of the event.

The couple reportedly, left their duty mid-way to join the inauguration event. In the pictures, Singh can be seen cutting a ribbon of the bar and holding a menu card with the bar's name imprinted on it. Singh is Minister of State of women welfare, family welfare, maternity and child welfare in the Uttar Pradesh government. The inauguration comes as a worrying matter for the state government, as women groups in the state have been demanding a ban on sale and consumption of liquor. (ANI)