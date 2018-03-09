Yogi asserts confidence over BJP victory in upcoming by-polls

[India], Mar. 9 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asserted confidence over the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in upcoming Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-polls in the state.

The Chief Minister also said that the people of Uttar Pradesh have not forgotten the anarchy under Samajwadi Party's rule.

Speaking to media, Adityanath said, "I am confident that the BJP will win with absolute majority. People have not forgotten the anarchy under Samajwadi Party's rule. They will never accept them. On the basis of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work for development people will definitely choose BJP."

Two constituencies of Uttar Pradesh -Gorakhpur and Phulpur- will go to polls on March 11, as the seats were vacated by Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya respectively, after taking the office. March 10 is the last day for campaigning. The results will be declared on March 14. (ANI)