Yogi attacks Congress over Michel's reference to 'Mrs Gandhi' in AgustaWestland deal

[India], Dec 31 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday attacked the Congress party over alleged middleman in AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal Christian Michel mentioning 'Mrs Gandhi' during his interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

"It is there in the ruling of the Italian court...a big political family and bribery of Congress leaders. The way remarks have been made there regarding Smt Gandhi, Christian Michel's arrest is also a part of that," Chief Minister Yogi said at a press conference here.

On December 29, Special Public Prosecutor DP Singh told a Delhi court that Michel named "Mrs Gandhi" during the interrogation by the ED. "He has also spoken about 'the son of the Italian lady' and how he is going to become the 'next prime minister of the country'," Singh had told the court on Saturday. Michel was arrested on December 5 over his alleged involvement in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, following his extradition from the UAE. He is currently in the custody of ED. The helicopter deal finalised during the previous government headed by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh got mired in the allegations of kickbacks. According to the ED charge sheet, Michel had received kickbacks to the tune of 30 million Euros from AgustaWestland for the deal involving the purchase of 12 VIP helicopters. The deal, signed in 2007, was scrapped in 2013 following the bribery allegation. (ANI)