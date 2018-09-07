Yogi compares Akhilesh to Aurangzeb

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday attacked Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and likened him to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Targeting Akhilesh, Adityanath said, "Someone who cannot even remain true to his family asks all of you to connect to him. There is a character in history which tells us how he kept his father imprisoned. Therefore, no Muslim names his son Aurangzeb. Similar is the case with the Samajwadi Party these days."

Adityanath's scathing attack comes at a time when a week ago, Shivpal Yadav, the younger brother of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, floated a new party and named it Samajwadi Secular Morcha. Speaking to ANI, Shivpal accused Akhilesh of humiliating him.

Earlier this week, Akhilesh also attacked the Uttar Pradesh government and questioned on the frequent police encounters conducted at the behest of the Chief Minister in the state. He also termed the Adityanath government as the "government obsessed with fake encounters." (ANI)