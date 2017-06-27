Yogi Government a 'curse' for the UP society: Samajwadi Party

[India], June 27 (ANI): With Yogi Adityanath completing 100 days in office as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, the Samajwadi Party on Tuesday branded the Yogi Government as a curse for the society.

"No one asked him to show the report card. The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is a cursed government for society. The character of BJP Government is to spread hatred among people, differences on based of religion and caste, and communalism" SP leader Rajendra Chaudhary told ANI.

Earlier in the day, the Congress slammed the Yogi government for failing to improve the law and order in the state.

"The law and order situation has worsened in Uttar Pradesh and nobody feels safe. Prime Minister Modi and Yogi Ji had raised law and order issue in the Uttar Pradesh election campaign and today the state is witnessing the worst law and order situation," Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed told ANI.

He further said that people of the state are feeling cheated by the Modi Government in these 100 days.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati asserted that the former hasn't been able to achieve much in 100 days especially in areas concerning crime.

Speaking to ANI, Mayawati said, "None of the achievements mentioned by CM Yogi has happened on ground level. The achievements highlighted by Yogi on 100 days of his government are all virtual. As far as control on crime in the state is concerned, this government hasn't been able to achieve much. Minorities, traders and the poor section of people are very much troubled with this government".

Further lashing out at Chief Minister Yogi, Mayawati stated that he has not fulfilled even 10 percent of its promises made prior to elections.

"Law and order situation of this government is at its worse. This government cannot be ranked on one out of 100 in handling law and order in the state. Yogi has not fulfilled even 10 percent of its promises made prior to elections," Mayawati added.

Yogi Adityanath today said he was satisfied with the work done by his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Government in the first 100 days.

Addressing a press briefing, he ensured that his government would continue to work for all the sections of the society without discrimination.

"We are satisfied with the work we have done in the first 100 days of our government, but 100 days is little for change or development in any state. We want to assure people that the government has started initiatives to take Uttar Pradesh forward on path of development," Adityanath said.

He said Uttar Pradesh was embroiled in nepotism and casteism, and the onset of his government changed the dynamics of the state.

After taking the office, the Adityanath-led government tried to fulfill the elections promises including waiving off farmers loan, improving law and order situation, curbing corruption, power supply and many more. (ANI)