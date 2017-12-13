Yogi government passes new anti-organised crime bill UPCOCA

[India] Dec. 13 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has passed an anti-organised crime Bill 'Uttar Pradesh Control of Organised Crime Act (UPCOCA).

The Yogi government has passed the bill to eradicate land and mining mafia and organised crime in the state.

The UPCOCA has been prepared after studying Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and similar laws in Gujarat and Karnataka.

The special courts will also be established to deal with the UPCOCA cases.

It is notable that even after passing the Assembly and the Legislative Council in the year 2008, UPCOCA could not be implemented in the state, as the then President Pratibha Patil rejected the proposal of the UP government. (ANI)