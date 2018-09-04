Yogi govt is obsessed with fake encounters: Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday questioned the Yogi Adityanath government on the frequent police encounters in the state. Akhilesh also attacked the Uttar Pradesh government by calling it "a government of encounters."

"It is the government of encounters. The government is spreading fear with these encounter operations and has been continuously saying that only the encounters can improve the law and order situation. Even the Supreme Court pointers fingers at the government," Akhilesh said.

According to an official date released by the Uttar Pradesh police in February this year, the total number of encounters since Yogi Adityanath took charge as the Chief Minister has been 1142. While the Samajwadi Party has often cried foul over these encounters, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh praised the marked improvement in the law and order situation in the state. (ANI)