Yogi Govt misses 'pothole' deadline, says drive will continue

[India] June 15(ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Government on Thursday didn't give a new deadline to make state roads pothole free as it missed the earlier deadline of June 15.

The government, however, vowed to continue the drive till the last road of the state is free of potholes.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya addressed a press conference here to highlight the government's efforts till now in this regard.

He said the state's Public Works Department (PWD) took the challenge to make Uttar Pradesh pothole free.

"We made 76356 kilometers road pothole free out of the target of 121034 kilometers. Which means 63 percent of the target was achieved," said Maurya. "The drive would continue till all the roads become pothole free. The Centre has acceded to the demand of Rs 10000 crore for the 1 lakh kilometer road construction in the state," said the Deputy Chief Minister. The Deputy Chief Minister said all the departments worked very hard to meet the target. However, the irrigation department did not start the work on Yogi Adityanath's target on road potholes. 'The irrigation department is now zero but it would soon become a hero," asserted Maurya. He also said that the state completed 96 percent of its target under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna. He also targeted former Chief Ministers- Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav- while comparing the performance of their tenure with of Yogi Adityanath government. "What Yogi Government did in just 90 days, the Bua (Mayawati) and the Bhatija (Akhilesh Yadav) couldn't do in 15 years," said Maurya, adding that "the Samajwadi Party only served its own interests while it was in power". (ANI)