Yogi govt. revamping Gorakhpur to attract tourists

[India], May 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the state government is making all-out efforts to develop Gorakhpur district for tourism purpose.

Addressing a public gathering here, the Chief Minister attacked the previous governments in the state for not developing or working for improving the Ramgarh Lake.

"In 2010, with the assistance of the Government of India, we had sanctioned funds for the Ramgarh Lake of Gorakhpur under the State Lake Protection Scheme. But due to the lack of good governance of previous governments, this project did not go forward in a time-bound manner," he said.

With the joint efforts of the Center and the State Government, the project of Ramgarh Tal would become a center of tourist attraction. The Chief Minister also conducted a review meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) district president and office bearers in Gorakhpur. The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of the Watersports complex in Gorakhpur and restored boat service in Ramgarh Lake. (ANI)