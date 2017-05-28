Yogi questions 'secular' Congress' silence over Kannur incident

[India], May 28 (ANI): In a veiled attack on the Congress party, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday questioned the silence of the grand old party over the Kannur incident where a Youth Congress worker slaughtered a cattle in public.

Yogi, while addressing a public gathering in Lucknow said, "Many organisations, in name of secularism, demand respect for each other's sentiments. I don't understand why are they silent on Kerala incident."

Kannur Police, earlier in the day, registered a case against the district president of Youth Congress and other Congress workers under Section 120 (A) of the Kerala Police Act for slaughtering a calf in public.

The police filed the case on the basis of a video where the president of Youth Congress, Rigil Pookkutty and other Youth Congress workers could be seen indulging in the act. The incident comes amid hue and cry over Centre's new rule prohibiting sale of animals for slaughter or religious sacrifice at livestock markets and animal fairs. (ANI)