Yogi recommends CBI probe in death of ATS officer Rajesh Sahni

[India], May 31 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)-led probe into the death case of ATS officer Rajesh Sahani.

Yesterday evening, the Chief Minister held a meeting with Principal Secretary (Home) and DGP UP, where he took the decision.

A recommendation in this regard has also been sent to the Central Government.

On May 29, Rajesh Sahni, a senior police officer of Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) committed suicide in Lucknow.

Sahni was Additional Superintendent of Police of Uttar Pradesh ATS. His body was found inside the ATS office with a bullet wound. "Rajesh Sahni, Additional Superintendent of Police, ATS, committed suicide by shooting himself on the temple at 1245 hrs in his office with an official weapon. The reason for suicide is being ascertained, "said, Additional Director General (Law and Order) Anand Kumar. Sahni was a 1992 batch Provincial Police Services (PPS) officer. (ANI)