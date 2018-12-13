Yogi should tell caste of all other deities: Akhilesh Yadav

[India], Dec 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should disclose the caste of other deities too, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has said, while referring to Yogi's 'Hanuman-Dalit' remark.

"He is telling the caste of deities which is a good thing. As of now he has disclosed the caste of a few deities only, but he should tell the caste of all other deities, which will make us understand which deity is of our caste so that we may ask for blessings from the God of our caste only," said Yadav.

During campaigning for recently concluded Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Adityanath in a poll rally at Alwar had said that Lord Hanuman was a Dalit. "Hanuman was a forest dweller, deprived and a Dalit. Bajrang Bali worked to connect all Indian communities together, from north to south and east to west," he had said. Yadav said that the Samajwadi Party does the politics of development and the real issues are of farmers as they are committing suicide under stress. (ANI)