Yogi slams previous UP govts for doing little in haelth sector

[India], Dec 29 (ANI): Coming down heavily on the previous governments for neglecting the health sector, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the BJP-led central government has built as many as 17 medical colleges since it came to power in 2014 against the 13 colleges that came up in the last seven decades.

"Thirteen medical colleges were built in the last 70 years. But, in the last four years, foundation stone of 17 medical colleges have already been laid," said Adityanath while addressing a public gathering at the foundation stone laying function. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Ghazipur Medical College.

"For carrying out developmental activities, the BJP government does not consider caste and class, rather it works towards its goal for the upliftment of all in the society," he added. "The public who showed confidence in us in 2014, can now see their demands being fulfilled. All roads of the state are getting developed," he said adding, "more than 90 lakh people who were below the poverty line were provided with free LPG gas cylinder under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana Scheme". Joining Adityanath's point of view, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that Ghazipur and nearby districts will also get facilities with the help of the (Ghazipur) medical college."It is for the first time in history that healthcare has been emphasised on so well ", he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today morning flew to Ghazipur where he released a commemorative postal stamp on Maharaja Suheldev. (ANI)