Yogi suspends officers in wake of Kushinagar accident

[India], Apr 26 (ANI): In wake of the bus-train collision accident in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered immediate suspension of various officials.

These include the Basic Education Officer and Block Education Officers of Kushinagar and Dudhi, Road Transport Officer and Passenger Tax Officer.

Earlier in the day, a school bus and a train collided at an unmanned crossing, resulting in the death of 13 students while many were left injured.

The school bus ferrying 20 children belonged to Divine Public School.

It was later learned that the bus driver who had ear phones plugged in while driving the vehicle could not hear the sound of the train and hence failed to avoid the mishap. The Chief Minister also ordered to register an FIR against the principal of the school. The principal has been detained by the police following an inquiry into the accident. Commissioner of Gorakhpur division, Anil Kumar told ANI that a detailed report of the preliminary inquiry was submitted to the concerned authority, "We were given orders to conduct preliminary inquiry. People from Education Department, Transport Department, Principal of the school and other concerned people were called for interrogation. We have submitted detailed report." Earlier in the day, Yogi had assured strict action against those responsible for the mishap and also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs to the family of deceased. (ANI)