Yogi's visit to Dalit's house a mere election gambit: Mayawati

[India], Apr. 24 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President, Mayawati, on Tuesday, alleged that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath's visit to a Dalit house, where he also had dinner, was nothing more than an election gambit.

"Everyone knows how the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) feels about Dalits. When they go to have food at a Dalit's house, it is the ministers' own food & utensils which are used. In reality, they don't even feel like being in the shadow of a Dalit. Earlier Congress used to do this, now it is the BJP," said Mayawati.

"They do not care about the Dalit and backward classes but when elections come, they go for photo-ops and drama. Congress and BJP have proven to be two sides of the same coin. People won't be befooled, they know the truth," added the BSP supremo. Yogi, on Monday, had visited the house of a Dalit family and had dinner with them at Kandhaipur Madhupur village in Pratapgarh district. Under the scheme 'Gram Swarajya Yojna,' where the state government aims to reach out over 50,000 village panchayats in Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister was also seen holding a chaupal (meeting) with the family and the locals at the village, while reviewing various development projects. (ANI)