You are testing the patience of countrymen: Venkaiah Naidu in RS

[India], Apr 4 (ANI): In wake of the regular adjournment of Rajya Sabha sessions, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the speaker of the Upper House, on Wednesday criticised the members for murdering democracy by relentlessly protesting and not allowing the transaction of any bills.

The Vice President even warned the Rajya Sabha members for testing the patience of country people and adjourned the house till 2 PM.

"We have not transacted any bills, the country wants development, you are testing the patience of the people of the country. Please understand that the entire country is agitated with what is happening in the House. The House stands adjourned till 2 pm," Venkaiah Naidu.

On Wednesday, the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) members were protesting against the softening of certain provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. While the TDP were protesting for the special status for Andhra Pradesh, both DMK and AIADMK have been demanding for the immediate constitution of Cauvery Water Management Board. Expressing his displeasure over the repeated disruptions in the house since Parliament met, Naidu requested the Opposition for cooperation. "Have some discussion and allow some bills to be passed," Naidu said. (ANI)