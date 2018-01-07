You can learn a lot from us: Siddaramaiah to Yogi

[India], Jan 7 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday lashed out at his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath's earlier address in Bengaluru, and opined that the latter could "learn a lot" from him.

During Adityanath's ongoing visit to the state, Siddaramaiah tweeted "I welcome UP CM Yogi Adityanath to our state. There is a lot you can learn from us Sir. When you are here, please visit an Indira Canteen and a ration shop. It will help you address the starvation deaths sometimes reported from your state".

Earlier in the day, Adityanath, while addressing a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally in the garden city, accused Siddaramaiah of intermixing religion and politics, thus following the footsteps of Congress President Rahul Gandhi ahead of the assembly polls in Gujarat. He further questioned Siddaramaiah on why he was "endorsing beef eaters" if he was a Hindu. In an earlier tweet, Siddaramaiah lashed out at the UP Chief Minister, suggesting that he should primarily focus on ending 'Jungle Raj' in his state, and retrospect upon the increasing number of deaths of children in hospitals. "Yogi Adityanath should first get rid of Jungle Raj in Uttar Pradesh and save children who are dying in the hospital. Let us understand then", he tweeted in Kannada. On a related note, Adityanath is scheduled to take part in the BJP-led 'Parivartan Yatra' in the run-up to the Karnataka Assembly polls. (ANI)