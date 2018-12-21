'You can't see death of 21 cows': BJP MLA as he demands UP CM's Resignation

New Delhi: Bureaucrats do not bother about the death of 21 cows, but only about the death of a cop and a civilian, BJP legislator from Anupshahr in Bulandshahr Sanjay Sharma has said.

In response to the open letter written by 83 former bureaucrats including former Foreign Secretary Shyam Saran and Shivshankar Menon, seeking the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Sharma said: "These retired bureaucrats are seeing deaths of only Sumit and a police officer but not the deaths of 21 cows."

In the open letter, these former civil servants from Uttar have criticised the Central and the state governments for their alleged failure in acting against the killers of the police officer Subodh Kumar Singh and civilian Sumit in Bulandshahr. The state police have arrested 17 people in connection with the violence that took place on December 3 but the main accused in the cop's killing is still at large. The violence erupted after the carcasses of 25 cattle were found in forests. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has claimed that the conspiracy behind Bulandshahr violence has been unearthed and his government is committed to maintaining law and order in the state at any cost.