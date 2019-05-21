You will always be my hero: Priyanka's tribute

New Delhi: Congress party general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted a poignant tribute on the death anniversary of her father Rajiv Gandhi today. She tweeted, "You will always be my hero" and posted this image (alongside) showing Rajiv embracing a young Priyanka with lines from Harivansh Rai Bachchan's immortal poem Angnipath next to it. Priyanka was just 19 when Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21, 1991.

United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka also paid floral tributes to the late prime minister on his death anniversary at Veer Bhumi this morning.

Priyanka's husband Robert Vadra was also present with the Gandhi family and also paid obeisance. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former President Pranab Mukherjee paid homage to the former prime minister. Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi had represented Uttar Pradesh's Amethi parliamentary constituency four times. A recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Rajiv Gandhi served as the sixth Prime Minister of India from 1984 to 1989. He took office after the assassination of his mother, then prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1984.Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam suicide bomber during an election rally in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991. He was cremated at Veer Bhumi, located on the banks of the river Yamuna.