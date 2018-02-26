Young couple commits suicide in Delhi

[India], Feb. 25 (ANI): A young couple committed suicide on Sunday morning at their residence at Govindpuri in New Delhi.

The police station at Govindpuri received a call at 10:50 AM from the husband's father regarding a suicide attempt.

When police reached the spot, they found that the lock of the main door was already broken.

Further, the police recovered the bodies of the deceased Arpita Bagga (28) lying on the ground with ligature mark around her neck and her husband Mohit Bagga was found hanging from a ceiling fan.

Further enquiry revealed that the couple had got married two years back and thus a case was registered under the Section 176 of The Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). (ANI)