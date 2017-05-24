Young entrepreneur introduces 'modern kitchen' in Kashmir

[India], May 24 (ANI): Muzamil Ahmad is a Kashmiri entrepreneur who has introduced the modular kitchen concept in the Kashmir Valley.

Hailing from a middle class family in the Fatehpora area of Anantnag district, Ahmad was always interested in pursuing business and not in taking up a government job.

"In 2015, I realized modular kitchen as new concept could be introduced in the valley. Before that I was into construction of bricks and tiles under Small Scale Unit (SSI)," Muzamil Ahmad told ANI.

He said, "Inspite of the fact that the concept and the material we provide is appreciated there are only five percent to ten percent who can actually afford such modern kitchens in Kashmir." Ahmad completed his XII and graduation from Baramulla. Due to low finances Ahmad had to take loan from 'grameen bank' to complete my masters in Information and Technology from Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University. Presently all the material is bought from Delhi and then technicians fit these modern kitchens in the homes. Ahmad has already set up a factory where he aims to manufacture all the materials required for setting up of the kitchen, if the construction is done in Kashmir then the production cost can be 40 percent reduced. Entrepreneurial minds such as Muzamil Ahmad are continuously working to provide better life for the people of Kashmir inspite of all odds. (ANI)