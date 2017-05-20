Young Kashmiri youth makes debut as Bollywood film producer

[India], May 20 (ANI): Passion and interest in films has encouraged a young Kashmiri to debut in Bollywood as a film producer.

Arbaz Bhat, the youngest Kashmiri producer has started shooting for the film "Hai Tujhe Salaam India".

The cast of the film includes Arya Babbar, Smita Goudkar, Aijaz Khan, Kamaljit, Ummee Umar, Asha Bhat.

Bhat said, "I am a resident of Kashmir and would surely love to begin the shoot of the film in my hometown. We have cast some local artists to promote young talent of the Valley."

He added, "Shooting the film in the valley has been a positive sign for locals here as it has given an opportunity to local vendors to enhance their trade." Bhat who completed his schooling from the Iqra Educational Institute, was raised by his mother. Arbaz joined the family business after completing high school. This, he says helped him from a financial point of view. Later, he went to Mumbai to gain experience in film productions. In order to fulfill his dreams in making films, Bhat started working on a film and is now coming out with his first. Bhat said, "The state government has helped a lot while shooting in the valley." He further revealed that he has hired local technicians and artists so that they are employed even it is for a short while. (ANI)