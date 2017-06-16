Young woman found hanging in Delhi flat

New Delhi: A 22-year-old young woman was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in a locked flat under mysterious circumstances in west Delhi's Alipur area, the police said on Friday.

The police said the case came to light on Friday when her friend Ashish found the body in the flat.

The woman was pursuing B.A. Second Year course from the Indira Gandhi National Open University, according to the police.

"A resident of Bakhtawarpur, she was dropped at her examination centre at Swami Shraddhanand College on Thursday by her brother. When he returned to pick her from the college, he did not find her. Her family later filed a missing person complaint," a senior police officer said.

The family suspected Ashish, following which the police questioned him. He allegedly told the police that he took her to the flat in Alipur and left after locking her inside. However, later her body was found hanging there. The police said the post-mortem examination report was awaited to ascertain the cause of death.